|
|
|
MURPHY, Dalton Cyril Late of Whiddon Beaudesert Star, formerly of Jimboomba and Kingston. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 23rd July, 2019. Aged 91 years. Loving Husband of the late Audrey, loved Father and Father-in-Law of Brad & Kate, Christopher (Dec'd), Scott & Araina, Grandad to their families. The relatives and friends of Dalton are respectfully invited to attend his Funeral Service which will be held on Friday 2nd August 2019, at the St. Bernard's Catholic Church, Klumpp Road, Upper Mt Gravatt, commencing at 10:00am. A private Cremation will follow the Church Service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Team Jenny - Riding for a cure of MS - BSB: 484-799 A/C: 607911700.
Published in Jimboomba Times on July 31, 2019